AUDUSD Bounces off 2-Year Low But Bearish Bias Remains

AUDUSD is showing some improvement after the selling interest towards the two-year low of 0.6760. The pair may reach oversold levels according to the RSI and reversed higher just before posting a lower low.

While the aforementioned technical indicator continues to slow down, mirroring the market’s bearish behavior over the past month, the indicator is still moving in negative territory, flagging that a downside move could reemerge in the short term. The MACD is also holding below its red signal line, which supports the bearish view as well, while the 20-day SMA keeps increasing its distance below the 50-day SMA, suggesting that the recent downtrend is likely to stay in place for now.

In case the pair changes its short-term direction to the downside, the bears will probably challenge the next support, which is an inside swing high at 0.6570, reached in April 2020. A break lower, could last until 0.6250, taken from the low in April 2020.

Alternatively, a move higher may drive the price towards the 20-day SMA at 0.6905 ahead of the 0.6965 resistance. Above the latter, the 40-day SMA at 0.7010 could come into view before meeting the lower surface of the Ichimoku cloud at 0.7070 and the 200-day SMA at 0.7215.

Summarizing, AUDUSD maintains a bearish bias in the short-term picture and only a decisive close beyond the 200-day SMA may switch the outlook to positive.

