Thu, Jul 07, 2022 @ 14:48 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEURGBP: Bears Need Penetration of Daily Cloud to Resume

EURGBP: Bears Need Penetration of Daily Cloud to Resume

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

The cross extends a steep fall into third consecutive day and cracks significant support at 0.8501 (top of thick ascending daily Ichimoku cloud).

Bears accelerated on Wednesday after a bullish signal was generated on break of trendline support at 0.8584 (bull-trendline off 0.8281, Apr 14 low) and boosted by formation of daily Tenkan-sen / Kijun-sen bear-cross and daily close below pivotal Fibo support at 0.8540 (38.2% of 0.8249/0.8720 rally).

Rising negative momentum and MA’s (10/20/30) in bearish setup support the action, while cloud provides headwinds, which are boosted by oversold stochastic.

Bears need firm penetration into cloud and violation of next Fibo level at 0.8485 (50% retracement) for confirmation that would open way for extension towards next strong supports at 0.8445/42 (converged 100/200 DMA’s) and 0.8434/29 (daily cloud base / Fibo 61.8% of 0.8249/0.8720).

Res: 0.8540; 0.8567; 0.8595; 0.8602
Sup: 0.8445; 0.8429; 0.8392; 0.8360

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.