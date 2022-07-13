NZDUSD Fails to Post Lower Low Below 26-month Bottom

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

NZDUSD is trading around the vicinity of 0.6095, that being the 26-month low as the pair failed on its third attempt third attempt to breach this level.

Looking to the short-term oscillators, the MACD and the stochastic are promoting negative momentum. The MACD is strengthening below its trigger and zero lines, while the stochastic posted a bearish cross within its %K and %D lines near the oversold territory.

Should buyers drive above the 0.6195 resistance, they could encounter initial strengthened resistance from the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) at 0.6230 and the medium-term descending trend line around 0.6265. A step above may meet further constrictions from the 40-day SMA at 0.6335 and the 0.6395 resistance, which stands near the Ichimoku cloud.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Otherwise, if sellers take control, initial support could come from the 0.6095 barrier ahead of the 0.5920 trough, taken from the low in May 2020.

All in all, the medium-term timeframe is sustaining a bearish mode for now. However, a break above the downtrend line may open the way for a bullish correction.