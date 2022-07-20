Wed, Jul 20, 2022 @ 14:17 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisBTCUSD Hits Resistance as Rebound in Danger of Becoming Overstretched

BTCUSD Hits Resistance as Rebound in Danger of Becoming Overstretched

XM.com
By XM.com

BTCUSD is struggling to maintain positive momentum on Wednesday as the week-long rally appears to have stumbled after getting caught between the 50-day moving average (MA) and the 161.8% Fibonacci extension of the January-March upleg at 23,505.65. The price earlier hit an intra-day peak of 23,940.99 – a one-month high. But the grind higher is slowing amid the heavy resistance region.

Still, the momentum indicators suggest there is scope for a further recovery, even though there is also the risk of a downside correction over the near-term horizon. The RSI continues to climb above 50 but has yet to reach the 70 overbought level, while the stochastics have already entered the overstretched territory. Both the %K and %D lines are pointing up and a bearish cross between the two is not imminent, suggesting that any negative correction would be several sessions away.

If the price is able to convincingly break above the 161.8% Fibonacci, the next major resistance point isn’t likely to be met until the 30,000 psychological level. Overcoming this hurdle too would clear the path for the 200-day MA just above 35,200.

However, if the upswing loses further steam and the price turns lower, there should be some support at the 200% Fibonacci, which corresponds with the 1½-year low of 17,592.78 set in June. If this trough is breached, the bears would probably next target the 223.6% Fibonacci of 14,060.59.

Overall, the short-term bias remains bullish for now even if there is some risk of a downside reversal. But in the bigger picture, BTCUSD would likely need to climb above 30,000 for the current bearish outlook to switch to a more neutral one.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.