EURCHF Wave Analysis

EURCHF reversed from support area

Likely to rise to resistance level 0.9940

EURCHF currency pair recently reversed up from the support zone located between the pivotal support 0.9820 (which stopped wave 3 in the middle of this month) and the lower daily Bollinger Band.

The upward reversal from this support area can form the daily candlesticks reversal pattern Bullish Engulfing.

EURCHF can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 0.9940 (top of the previous minor correction 4).