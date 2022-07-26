CADJPY Wave Analysis

CADJPY reversed from support area

Likely to rise to resistance level 107.40

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

CADJPY currency pair recently reversed up from the support area located between the key support level 105.00, support trendline from June, 20-day moving average and the 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the earlier upward impulse from the start of July.

The upward reversal from this support area started the active minor impulse wave (v) of waves 5 and (5).

Given the clear daily uptrend, CADJPY can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 107.40.