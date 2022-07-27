AUD/USD Seeks Support

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Australian dollar weakened after the CPI fell short of expectations in Q2. A rally above the supply zone around 0.6960 forced more sellers to cover their bets and took the heat off the aussie. 0.6980 is the immediate resistance and a bullish breakout could extend the rally above the daily resistance at 0.7060. But first, the pair needs to consolidate its recent gains to build up momentum. 0.6880 is a fresh support. Further down, 0.6800 at the base of the breakout is a key level to keep the current rebound intact.