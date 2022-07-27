Wed, Jul 27, 2022 @ 09:08 GMT
GBP/USD Tests Support

Orbex
By Orbex

Sterling struggles as the market bets on a cautious 25 bp rate hike by the BoE at its next meeting. Sentiment remains downbeat and the bears may see rebounds as opportunities to sell. The latest one came to a halt in the supply area (1.2100) which coincides with the 30-day moving average. A bullish breakout could trigger momentum buying and send the pair to the daily resistance at 1.2300. A pullback may bring the price to 1.1920, the first level to gauge buyers’ resolve. A deeper correction would make the pound revisit 1.1770.

Orbex
