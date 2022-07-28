Thu, Jul 28, 2022 @ 08:46 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUS Oil Struggles to Recover

US Oil Struggles to Recover

Orbex
By Orbex

WTI crude bounces higher as US inventories show a larger-than-expected rise. The price is having a hard time holding onto its recent gains after it broke below last April’s low at 94.00. Sentiment has turned cautious as a series of lower lows forced more buyers to bail out. The latest rebound met stiff selling pressure at 104.00, a sign that sellers might have gained control. The bulls will need to lift the psychological level of 100.00 or 93.00 could be their last stronghold and its breach may extend losses below 88.00.

Orbex
Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.