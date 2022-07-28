Thu, Jul 28, 2022 @ 08:46 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisSPX 500 Continues Upward

SPX 500 Continues Upward

Orbex
By Orbex

The S&P 500 soared as the Fed dropped the dreadful option of a full percentage rate hike for now. From the daily chart’s perspective, the market mood is cautious at best. However, there might still be room for short-term rebounds. The index has consolidated its gains over 3910. A close above the psychological tag of 4000 could fuel momentum buying and send the price to the start of the June sell-off at 4100. As the RSI shot into overbought territory, the base of the breakout at 3980 is the first support in case of a retracement.

Orbex
Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.