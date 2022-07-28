SPX 500 Continues Upward

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The S&P 500 soared as the Fed dropped the dreadful option of a full percentage rate hike for now. From the daily chart’s perspective, the market mood is cautious at best. However, there might still be room for short-term rebounds. The index has consolidated its gains over 3910. A close above the psychological tag of 4000 could fuel momentum buying and send the price to the start of the June sell-off at 4100. As the RSI shot into overbought territory, the base of the breakout at 3980 is the first support in case of a retracement.