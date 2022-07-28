Thu, Jul 28, 2022 @ 08:47 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisAUDUSD Surges Above the Downtrend Line, Testing 0.7000

AUDUSD Surges Above the Downtrend Line, Testing 0.7000

XM.com
By XM.com

AUDUSD is surging above the medium-term descending trend line, adding some optimism for a short-term bullish bias. The simple moving averages (SMAs) are also confirming this move as they are pointing upwards, and the technical indicators are holding in a positive territory. The RSI is sloping north above the 50 level, while the MACD is increasing its momentum above its trigger and zero lines.

If buying interest intensifies, resistance may originate from the 0.7070 peak ahead of the 200-day SMA at 0.7170. Overcoming this strong line, the price may make a jump for the 0.7280-0.7340 restrictive region.

In case of negative pressures, initial tough support could develop from the immediate 0.6965 level before meeting the 20-day SMA, which overlaps with the 0.6855 barrier. Diving beneath this too the 26-month low of 0.6680 obstacle may also attempt to halt further losses.

In brief, the very short-term bias is bullish after the rebound off 0.6680 but the broader outlook may change if there is rise beyond the 200-day SMA.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.