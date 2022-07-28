Thu, Jul 28, 2022 @ 12:15 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEURGBP Wave Analysis

EURGBP Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • EURGBP broke key support level 0.8400
  • Likely to fall to support level 0.8350

EURGBP currency pair recently broke the key support level 0.8400 (which has been reversing the pair from the middle of May) intersecting with the 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the upward price move from April.

The breakout of the support level 0.8400 accelerated the active minor impulse wave 1 – which belongs to the higher order impulse wave (C) from last week.

EURGBP can be expected to fall further toward the next support level 0.8350 (target price for the completion of the active minor impulse wave 1).

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.