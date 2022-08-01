NZD/USD: Intermediate Ending Diagonal Likely to Complete Primary Impulse

Mon, Aug 01, 2022 @ 12:14 GMT
Orbex
By Orbex

The current NZDUSD structure on the 1H timeframe suggests the formation of a new bearish trend, which may take the form of a primary impulse ①-②-③-④-⑤. This impulse can give rise to a global zigzag a-b-c of the cycle degree.

Perhaps the first four parts of the potential impulse are fully completed. In the near future, it is expected to decline in the sub-wave ⑤ to 0.585. This sub-wave can take the form of an intermediate ending diagonal (1)-(2)-(3)-(4)-(5)

At the specified level, wave ⑤ will be at 123.6% of primary impulse ③.

Alternatively, it is assumed that the market continues to build a large bullish zigzag of the cycle degree, as part of which correction b has come to an end. The final primary wave Ⓩ, which is part of correction b, took the form of a triple zigzag (W)-(X)-(Y)-(X)-(Z) of the intermediate degree.

Thus, in the next coming trading weeks, price growth and the development of a bullish cycle wave c above 0.721 are possible. Wave c is likely to take the form of an impulse ①-②-③-④-⑤. At the specified price point, the construction of the primary impulse wave ③ is likely to end.

The level of 0.721 is the previous maximum marked by the primary wave Ⓧ, which is not visible on the current chart.

At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

