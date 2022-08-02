EUR/USD Finds Support

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The US dollar continues to retreat as profit-taking goes on ahead of nonfarm payrolls. The latest rally found support over 1.0100 after it cleared 1.0200. A series of higher lows indicates mounting buying pressure and short-term sentiment could be turning around. The recent high at 1.0270 coincides with the 30-day moving average and might be sellers’ last stronghold. Its breach may pave the way for an extended recovery. 1.0210 is a fresh support and the support-turned-resistance at 1.0400 from the daily chart could be the target.