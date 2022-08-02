Tue, Aug 02, 2022 @ 10:19 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEUR/USD Finds Support

EUR/USD Finds Support

Orbex
By Orbex

The US dollar continues to retreat as profit-taking goes on ahead of nonfarm payrolls. The latest rally found support over 1.0100 after it cleared 1.0200. A series of higher lows indicates mounting buying pressure and short-term sentiment could be turning around. The recent high at 1.0270 coincides with the 30-day moving average and might be sellers’ last stronghold. Its breach may pave the way for an extended recovery. 1.0210 is a fresh support and the support-turned-resistance at 1.0400 from the daily chart could be the target.

Orbex
Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.