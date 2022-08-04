USD/JPY Bounces Back

Thu, Aug 04, 2022 @ 10:57 GMT
The US dollar clawed back losses as services PMI exceeded expectations. A bullish RSI divergence indicates a loss of momentum in the sell-off. The pair bounced off the demand zone around 130.50 at the start of the June breakout. This could be due to profit-taking from the short side. A close above 134.50 would help the bulls reclaim control of the price action. From the daily chart perspective, the uptrend is still intact in the medium-term, though there is a chance of consolidation in the coming days.

