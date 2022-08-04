USD/JPY Bounces Back

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The US dollar clawed back losses as services PMI exceeded expectations. A bullish RSI divergence indicates a loss of momentum in the sell-off. The pair bounced off the demand zone around 130.50 at the start of the June breakout. This could be due to profit-taking from the short side. A close above 134.50 would help the bulls reclaim control of the price action. From the daily chart perspective, the uptrend is still intact in the medium-term, though there is a chance of consolidation in the coming days.