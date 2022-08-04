US Oil Breaks Critical Support

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Oil prices slumped after OPEC+ decided to raise output. Downbeat sentiment prevails as WTI struggles to achieve a higher high. The recent rebound came to a halt at 101.80 next to the 30-day moving average. A subsequent fall below 96.50 suggests that the path of least resistance is still down. A break below 91.10 could trigger liquidation towards 85.00, opening the door for a bearish reversal in the weeks to come. 96.20 is the first hurdle and the bulls need to clear 101.80 before a recovery could take place.