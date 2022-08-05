USD/CHF Attempts to Rebound

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The US dollar softens as traders take profit ahead of July’s job data. On the daily chart, the pair is seeking support in a pennant consolidation and it would be too soon to call a bearish reversal. The recent rally above 0.9590 prompted some sellers to cover their positions, leaving the door open for a potential rebound. 0.9660 is the closest hurdle and its break could raise offers to 0.9790. 0.9540 is a fresh support and a breakout would bring the buck back to 0.9480 where it could be vulnerable to another sell-off.