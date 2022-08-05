NAS 100 Tests Major Resistance

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Nasdaq 100 rallies supported by growing risk appetite. A rally above 12900 has put the index back on track after short-term selling interests cut their losses. Last May’s high at 13550 is a key resistance ahead. Its breach could turn bearish sentiment around in the medium-term and lay the foundation for a sustained recovery. The RSI’s overbought condition may temporarily limit the upside range. The former supply zone (12900) has become a fresh support where the bulls may look to accumulate in case of a pullback.