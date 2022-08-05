GBPJPY Tests Support Trendline; Bias Bearish

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

GBPJPY pulled back to test the support trendline at 161.00, which connects the lows from spring, after a failed attempt to pierce its 20- and 50-day simple moving averages (SMAs) around 164.00 on Thursday.

From a technical perspective, sellers seem to have the upper hand as the MACD keeps decelerating within the negative zone and the RSI is reversing southwards, putting in some distance below its 50 neutral mark.

If the bears finally achieve a close below the ascending trendline, the 159.86 area, which coincides with the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the 150.96 – 168.70 upleg, could come to the rescue, rejecting any declines towards the 200-day SMA at 158.35. Should the downfall sharpen below the latter, neutralizing the broad picture, the spotlight will turn to the 61.8% Fibonacci of 156.64.

On the upside, a durable move above the 38.2% Fibonacci of 161.95 may shift attention back to the 20- and 50-day SMAs currently at 163.55 and 164.00 respectively. The 23.6% Fibonacci and the key resistance trendline are also within a breathing distance at 164.53 and could deter any improvement towards the 166.23 border. Nevertheless, if upside pressures persist, traders will next target the 167.80 – 168.70 ceiling.

In brief, GBPJPY continues to face negative risks despite finding a strong footing near an upward-sloping trendline. A close below 161.00 could set the stage for the next bearish round.