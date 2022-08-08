Mon, Aug 08, 2022 @ 09:20 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSD/CAD Bounces Back

USD/CAD Bounces Back

Orbex
By Orbex

The Canadian dollar softened after weaker-than-expected jobs data. The US dollar has been resilient despite its break below the daily support at 1.2480. This suggests that the pair is still in a consolidation phase. 1.2770 saw strong buying interest and a close above 1.2900 on the 30-day moving average prompted sellers to cover their bets, easing the downward pressure. A break above 1.3000 may help the bulls regain control, paving the way for a rally towards 1.3200. The former resistance at 1.2880 has become a fresh support.

Orbex
Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.