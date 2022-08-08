Gold Price Moved into a Positive Zone above $1,765

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Gold price started a decent increase from the $1,750 zone against the US Dollar. The price traded above the $1,765 resistance to move into a positive zone.

It settled above the $1,780 level and the 50 hourly simple moving average. It traded as high as $1,794 before there was a downside correction. There was a move below the $1,785 level and a connecting bullish trend line.

On the downside, there is a key support near $1,770 on FXOpen. The next major support is near the $1,765 level, below which the price might decline towards the $1,750 support level in the near term.

An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $1,775 level. The first major resistance is near the $1,780 level. The next main resistance could be near the $1,795 level, above which the price could start another steady increase.