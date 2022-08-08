Mon, Aug 08, 2022 @ 16:00 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGold Price Moved into a Positive Zone above $1,765

Gold Price Moved into a Positive Zone above $1,765

FXOpen
By FXOpen

Gold price started a decent increase from the $1,750 zone against the US Dollar. The price traded above the $1,765 resistance to move into a positive zone.

It settled above the $1,780 level and the 50 hourly simple moving average. It traded as high as $1,794 before there was a downside correction. There was a move below the $1,785 level and a connecting bullish trend line.

On the downside, there is a key support near $1,770 on FXOpen. The next major support is near the $1,765 level, below which the price might decline towards the $1,750 support level in the near term.

An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $1,775 level. The first major resistance is near the $1,780 level. The next main resistance could be near the $1,795 level, above which the price could start another steady increase.

FXOpen
FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
FXOpen is a Forex and Cryptocurrency Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over a decade of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major Forex brokerage company that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers MT4 and MT5 Forex trading with a wide range of trading instruments: 100+ FX, CFDs, Indices and Cryptocurrency pairs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.