Tue, Aug 09, 2022 @ 13:05 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEURJPY Bullish Correction Still at Risk

EURJPY Bullish Correction Still at Risk

XM.com
By XM.com

EURJPY has been in the green every single day since the plunge to an almost three-month low of 133.39 and the creation of a bullish hammer candlestick last week, rising gradually up to 137.91 on Monday.

The short bullish sequence, however, has not shifted the bias clearly on the positive side yet, as the RSI remains below its 50 neutral mark and the MACD is still trying to overcome its red signal line in the negative area.

The 20-day simple moving average (SMA) is currently viewed as the primary threat to the recovery at 138.20. If it successfully rejects the bulls, pressing the price below 137.00, the spotlight will shift back to the 135.00 support region, where the pair found a strong footing last week. Another violation at this point could retest the key constraining zone around 133.15 and the lower boundary of the bearish channel around 132.70.

In the event the pair climbs above the 20-day SMA, the bullish wave could pick up steam towards the 50-day SMA and the channel’s upper trendline at 140.00. A close above that wall would question the short-term bearish trajectory, though only a rally above the 141.00 and 142.00 psychological marks could clear the way towards the 7½-year high of 144.26.

Summarizing, despite the latest bullish correction, EURJPY has not entirely eliminated negative risks while trading within a downward-sloping channel. For that to happen the pair will need to cross above the 20-day SMA at 139.19 and then speed above the channel to upgrade the short-term outlook. 

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.