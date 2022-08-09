NZDJPY Wave Analysis

- NZDJPY broke resistance level 84.70
- Likely to rise to resistance level 86.40
NZDJPY today broke the resistance level 84.70 (top of the earlier Shooting Star from the start of this month) intersecting with the 681% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse (c) from July.
The breakout of the resistance level 84.70 should accelerate the active short-term impulse wave (iii), which belongs to wave C from May.
Given the clear daily uptrend, NZDJPY can be expected to rise toward the next resistance level 86.40 (which has been reversing the price from March).