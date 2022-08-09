NZDJPY Wave Analysis

NZDJPY broke resistance level 84.70

Likely to rise to resistance level 86.40

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

NZDJPY today broke the resistance level 84.70 (top of the earlier Shooting Star from the start of this month) intersecting with the 681% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse (c) from July.

The breakout of the resistance level 84.70 should accelerate the active short-term impulse wave (iii), which belongs to wave C from May.

Given the clear daily uptrend, NZDJPY can be expected to rise toward the next resistance level 86.40 (which has been reversing the price from March).