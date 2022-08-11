Thu, Aug 11, 2022 @ 10:08 GMT
GBP/USD Tests Resistance

The US dollar tumbled after a slowdown in core inflation in July. A bullish MA cross on the daily chart suggests an improvement in sentiment but the pound needs to consolidate its gains so a rebound could have solid foundations. The pair previously met stiff selling pressure at the daily resistance 1.2300. A bullish breakout would be a decisive moment as it would trigger a runaway rally to May’s high at 1.2660. 1.2130 at the base of the breakout is a key support and the psychological level of 1.2000 a critical floor.

