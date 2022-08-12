EUR/GBP Tests Resistance

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Sterling treads water as the market expects a contraction in the UK’s Q2 GDP. The latest rebound came under pressure near the support-turned-resistance at 0.8470 which sits on the 30-day moving average. A bounce off 0.8410 showed solid interest in keeping the single currency afloat. A close above 0.8470 would send the pair to 0.8520 where a breakout could prompt more sellers to cover their bets, laying the groundwork for a rally to June’ highs next to 0.8580. 0.8410 is the first support in case of hesitation.