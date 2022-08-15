Mon, Aug 15, 2022 @ 12:49 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEURUSD Wave Analysis

EURUSD Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • EURUSD reversed from resistance level 1.0370
  • Likely to fall to support level 1.0100

EURUSD currency pair recently reversed down from the resistance level 1.0370 (former monthly low from May and June) standing near the upper daily Bollinger Band and the 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse from June.

The downward reversal from the resistance level 1.0370 started the active short-term impulse wave (iii).

Given the clear daily downtrend, EURUSD can be expected to fall further toward the next support level 1.0100 (low of wave (b) from July).

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.