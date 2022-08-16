Tue, Aug 16, 2022 @ 11:31 GMT
AUD/USD Seeks Support

The Australian dollar falls as China’s industrial and retail data disappoint. The pair turned south in the supply zone (0.7130) at the start of a sell-off back in June. A combination of profit-taking and new selling may keep the aussie under pressure in the short-term. A bearish RSI divergence indicates overextension and a break below 0.7060 could be seen as a confirmation, triggering a liquidation of leveraged positions. 0.6960 at the base of the recent rebound is a key support while 0.7060 has turned into a fresh resistance.

At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

