Daily Technical Analysis

EUR/USD

The European common currency lost quite a bit of ground against the U.S. dollar, and during the early hours of today`s trading, the price tested the support at 1.0158. A confirmed breach for the bears could easily deepen the decline towards the next target at 1.0119, where a violation could lead to new losses and could strengthen the negative expectations for the future path of the pair. If the buyers enter the market instead, then their first resistance can be found at 1.0276, followed by the upper zone at 1.0309.

USD/JPY

Neither the bulls nor the bears managed to gain enough momentum and trading remained in the zone between 132.56 and 133.29. A breach of the lower border, followed by a violation of the next target at 131.71, could easily mark the current move as corrective and could pave the way for a test of the low at 130.56. If the buyers prevail instead, then a new successful attack on the zone at 133.29 and a breach of the resistance at 134.33 could result in a continuous recovery towards the important level at 135.38.

GBP/USD

The Sterling continued to lose ground against the dollar, and after the breach of the support at 1.2063, the pair consolidated around the current price at 1.2036. The current expectations are for a test of the level at 1.2020, and if successful, a deepening of the decline could easily head the price towards the support at 1.1924. If the bearish momentum fades and buyers take control instead, then a violation of the mentioned zone at 1.2063, which is now acting as resistance, could lead to an appreciation towards the next target at 1.2134. A violation of the upper zone at 1.2183 could result in a change in the current sentiment and could prime the Cable for a new attack on the local high at 1.2246.

EUGERMANY40

The German index recovered some of its recent losses, and at the time of writing the analysis, the price is hovering just under the resistance at 13884. If the bulls manage to gain enough momentum and breach the mentioned zone, then the expectations would be for new gains and a further rally towards 13400. Worse-than-expected data on the ZEW economic sentiment in Germany (today; 09:00 GMT) could help the bears prevail. А potential correction here could be limited to the support zone at 13785, followed by the lower level at 13631.

US30

The positive sentiments remained unchanged and the American index appreciated and tested the resistance at 33892. If the bullish attack continues, then a successful violation could easily lead to new gains towards the levels from March 2021 at around 34800. Оn the flipside, if the bears enter the market and violate the support at 33650, then a potential deeper correction could be limited to the lower zone at 33304, followed by the major level at 32917.