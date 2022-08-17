Wed, Aug 17, 2022 @ 07:12 GMT
Gold Price Corrects Lower Ahead of FOMC Minutes

Titan FX
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • Gold price started a downside correction from the $1,800 resistance zone.
  • It traded below a key bullish trend line with support at $1,792 on the 4-hours chart.
  • EUR/USD extended losses below 1.0200 before the bulls appeared.
  • GBP/USD tested the key 1.2000 support zone.

Gold Price Technical Analysis

Gold price gained pace above the $1,750 resistance zone against the US Dollar. The price was able to surpass the $1,760 and $1,780 resistance levels.

The 4-hours chart of XAU/USD indicates that the price even broke the $1,800 level. However, there were limited upsides above $1,800. The price traded as high as $1,807 before there was a downside correction.

There was a move below the $1,800 and $1,795 levels. The price traded below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $1,680 swing low to $1,807 high.

Besides, it traded below a key bullish trend line with support at $1,792 on the same chart. On the downside, an initial support is near the $1,768 level and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours).

The next major support is near the $1,755 level or the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours), below which the price could accelerate lower. In the stated case, the price may perhaps decline towards the $1,745 level.

On the upside, the price might face sellers near the $1,790 level. The next major resistance is near the $1,800 level. Any more gains might send the price towards the $1,825 level.

Looking at EUR/USD, the pair extended losses below the 1.0200 level and tested the 1.0120 support, where the bulls emerged.

Economic Releases to Watch Today

  • UK Consumer Price Index for July 2022 (YoY) – Forecast +9.8%, versus +9.4% previous.
  • UK Core Consumer Price Index for July 2022 (YoY) – Forecast +5.9%, versus +5.8% previous.
  • Euro Zone Gross Domestic Product Q2 2022 (Preliminary) (QoQ) – Forecast 0.7%, versus 0.7% previous.
  • FOMC Meeting Minutes.
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

