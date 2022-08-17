Gold Price Corrects Lower Ahead of FOMC Minutes

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Key Highlights

Gold price started a downside correction from the $1,800 resistance zone.

It traded below a key bullish trend line with support at $1,792 on the 4-hours chart.

EUR/USD extended losses below 1.0200 before the bulls appeared.

GBP/USD tested the key 1.2000 support zone.

Gold Price Technical Analysis

Gold price gained pace above the $1,750 resistance zone against the US Dollar. The price was able to surpass the $1,760 and $1,780 resistance levels.

The 4-hours chart of XAU/USD indicates that the price even broke the $1,800 level. However, there were limited upsides above $1,800. The price traded as high as $1,807 before there was a downside correction.

There was a move below the $1,800 and $1,795 levels. The price traded below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $1,680 swing low to $1,807 high.

Besides, it traded below a key bullish trend line with support at $1,792 on the same chart. On the downside, an initial support is near the $1,768 level and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours).

The next major support is near the $1,755 level or the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours), below which the price could accelerate lower. In the stated case, the price may perhaps decline towards the $1,745 level.

On the upside, the price might face sellers near the $1,790 level. The next major resistance is near the $1,800 level. Any more gains might send the price towards the $1,825 level.

Looking at EUR/USD, the pair extended losses below the 1.0200 level and tested the 1.0120 support, where the bulls emerged.

