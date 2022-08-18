Thu, Aug 18, 2022 @ 06:09 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBPNZD Wave Analysis

GBPNZD Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • GBPNZD broke key resistance level 1.9100
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 1.9270

GBPNZD recently broke above the key resistance level 1.9100 (former lower boundary of the sideways price range inside which the pair has been trading from the middle of April).

The breakout of the resistance level 1.9100 accelerated the active short-term ABC correction (ii).

Given the bullish sterling sentiment seen today, GBPNZD can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 1.9270 (middle of the aforementioned sideways price range and the target for the completion of the active wave (ii)).

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.