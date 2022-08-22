Mon, Aug 22, 2022 @ 13:21 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisXAG/USD Grinds Critical Floor

XAG/USD Grinds Critical Floor

Orbex
By Orbex

Silver plunges as the US dollar recovers across the board. On the daily chart, the price action reversed its course at the support-turned-resistance (20.80). A drop below previous lows at 19.60 suggested a lack of follow-up interest in the metal and triggered a wave of profit-taking. 18.80 at the base of last month’s bullish breakout is an important level to see whether there are still buyers left. Otherwise, the bears might push below 18.20. As the RSI dips into oversold territory, 19.50 is a fresh resistance in case of a bounce.

Orbex
Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.