Mon, Aug 22, 2022 @ 13:21 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUS 500 Retreats after Hitting 200-Day SMA

US 500 Retreats after Hitting 200-Day SMA

XM.com
By XM.com

The US 500 stock index (cash) has been in a sustained uptrend after finding its feet at the 1½ -year low of 3,635. However, the price has exhibited a downside correction since it failed to cross above the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) and is currently hovering around the May peak levels.

The momentum indicators are endorsing the recent retracement. Specifically, the stochastic oscillator is descending close to the oversold zone, while the MACD histogram has crossed beneath its red signal line.

To the downside, should the weakness persist, immediate support could be encountered at the recent low of 4,080. Sliding beneath that floor, the index could descend towards 3,920 or lower to test the May low of 3,810. Any further declines may then cease at the July support of 3,720.

On the flipside, if negative momentum wanes and the price drifts higher, the recent reversal point of 4,325 might act as the first line of defence. Piercing through this region, the bulls could aim for 4,510 before the March peak of 4,638 appears on the radar. A violation of the latter could open the door for the all-time high of 4,818.

Overall, even though the US 500 index’s rebound appears to be running out of steam, it is still too early to call for a reversal of the short-term uptrend. Hence, a profound close above the 200-day SMA could signal the resumption of the recovery.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.