Mon, Aug 22, 2022 @ 13:21 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSD/CNH: Cycle Correction Completion Coming Up

USD/CNH: Cycle Correction Completion Coming Up

Orbex
By Orbex

The USDCNH formation shows the primary zigzag pattern Ⓐ-Ⓑ-Ⓒ, which in the long term seems to be forming a cycle correction IV. This pattern today looks completed in two parts out of three.

The last primary wave Ⓒ takes the form of an intermediate 5-wave impulse (1)-(2)-(3)-(4)-(5).

Perhaps the last intermediate wave (5) is currently under development. It is assumed that it will take the form of a minor impulse 1-2-3-4-5. For its full completion, two parts are needed – sub-waves 4 and 5. Growth in these parts is possible to the level of 6.981.

At that level, sub-wave (5) will be at 76.4% of wave (3).

An alternative option shows that the construction of the entire cycle correction IV has already been completed. It took the form not of a simple zigzag, but of a double zigzag consisting of primary sub-waves Ⓦ-Ⓧ-Ⓨ.

Thus, if this assumption is correct, the market may begin to move in a downward direction, forming the final cycle wave V.

Most likely, wave V will have the form of a primary impulse, as shown in the chart. And it will complete its pattern near 6.365. At that level, sub-wave V will be at 61.8% of impulse III (it is not visible on the chart).

Orbex
Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.