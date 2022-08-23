USD/CHF Pops Resistance

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The US dollar rallies as Fed officials reiterate an aggressive tightening stance. A bearish RSI divergence as the pair grinded the supply zone at August’s high (0.9650) turned out to be a false alert for lack of confirmation. Instead, a bullish breakout has prompted sellers to cover their positions and might trigger an extended rally towards 0.9740. An overbought RSI could drive the greenback lower temporarily as intraday traders take profit. 0.9580 at the base of the latest momentum is the closest support and 0.9540 a second layer.