Wed, Aug 24, 2022 @ 11:35 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBP/USDStarted a Major Decline from $1.2000

GBP/USDStarted a Major Decline from $1.2000

FXOpen
By FXOpen

The British Pound started a major decline from the 1.2000 resistance zone against the US Dollar. The GBP/USD pair declined heavily below the 1.1900 and 1.1880 levels.

It traded as low as 1.1717 and recently started an upside correction. The pair climbed above a major bearish trend line with resistance near 1.1770 on the hourly chart. It is now trading above the 1.1800 level and the 50 hourly simple moving average. An immediate resistance is near the 1.1840 level.

The first major resistance sits near the 1.1880 zone. If there is a clear upside break above the 1.1880 resistance, the pair could rise steadily towards the 1.2000 level in the near term.

On the downside, an initial support is near 1.1790 on FXOpen. The main support is forming near the 1.1750 level. A break below the 1.1750 support could even push the pair below the 1.1700 support.

FXOpen
FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
FXOpen is a Forex and Cryptocurrency Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over a decade of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major Forex brokerage company that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers MT4 and MT5 Forex trading with a wide range of trading instruments: 100+ FX, CFDs, Indices and Cryptocurrency pairs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.