Thu, Aug 25, 2022 @ 05:19 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSD/CAD Eyes More Gains, US GDP Next

USD/CAD Eyes More Gains, US GDP Next

Titan FX
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • USD/CAD gained pace and tested the 1.3060 resistance zone.
  • A major bullish trend line is forming with support near 1.2965 on the 4-hours chart.
  • EUR/USD and GBP/USD remain at a risk of more downsides.
  • The US GDP could contract 0.8% in Q2 2022 (Preliminary).

USD/CAD Technical Analysis

The US Dollar formed a base above the 1.2740 level against the Canadian Dollar. USD/CAD climbed above the 1.2880 and 1.2900 resistance levels to move into a positive zone.

Looking at the 4-hours chart, the pair settled above the 1.2900 zone, the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours), and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours). The pair even broke the 1.3000 resistance zone.

However, the bears were active near the 1.3060 zone. A high was formed near 1.3063 and the pair started a downside correction. There was a move below the 1.3000 support.

The pair even traded below 1.2980, but the bulls were active above 1.2950. There is also a major bullish trend line forming with support near 1.2965 on the same chart. If there is a downside break below the trend line, the pair could decline towards the 1.2880 support and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours).

Conversely, the pair might rise again above 1.3040. On the upside, the pair is facing resistance near the 1.3060 level. The next major resistance is near the 1.3120 level. A clear move above the 1.3120 resistance might send the pair higher towards the 1.3200 level.

Looking at EUR/USD, the pair remained below the parity level and might extend losses below 0.9900. Similarly, GBP/USD might dive below the 1.1720 support.

Economic Releases

  • German IFO Business Climate Index for August 2022 – Forecast 86.8, versus 88.6 previous.
  • US Gross Domestic Product Q2 2022 (Preliminary) – Forecast -0.8% versus previous -0.9%.
  • US Initial Jobless Claims – Forecast 253K, versus 250K previous.
  • Jackson Hole Symposium.
Titan FX
Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.