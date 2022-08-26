Fri, Aug 26, 2022 @ 10:14 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisS&P 500 Attempts to Bounce

S&P 500 Attempts to Bounce

Orbex
By Orbex

The S&P 500 bounces as the shorts take profit ahead of Powell’s speech. The recent sell-off has stopped short at 4110, which is a daily support at the base of a bullish breakout. The level also coincides with the 30-day moving average, making it a congestion area. A bullish RSI divergence attracted bargain hunters with an initial pop above 4160. The bulls will need to lift the support-turned-resistance at 4210 before the recovery could gain momentum. A bearish breakout could trigger a fall to the psychological level of 4000.

Orbex
Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.