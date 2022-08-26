S&P 500 Attempts to Bounce

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The S&P 500 bounces as the shorts take profit ahead of Powell’s speech. The recent sell-off has stopped short at 4110, which is a daily support at the base of a bullish breakout. The level also coincides with the 30-day moving average, making it a congestion area. A bullish RSI divergence attracted bargain hunters with an initial pop above 4160. The bulls will need to lift the support-turned-resistance at 4210 before the recovery could gain momentum. A bearish breakout could trigger a fall to the psychological level of 4000.