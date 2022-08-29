Mon, Aug 29, 2022 @ 13:04 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisAUD/USD: Bears Remain Fully in Play But Face Headwinds from Key Support...

AUD/USD: Bears Remain Fully in Play But Face Headwinds from Key Support Zone

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

The Aussie dollar started the week in negative mode, opening with gap lower after hawkish comments from Fed chair Powell further boosted the US dollar and extending last Friday’s 1.2% drop.

Fresh bears cracked key supports at 0.6850 zone (daily cloud base/Fibo 61.8% of 0.6681/0.7136 upleg/higher base, but face strong headwinds here and so far unable to break lower, despite firmly bearish technical studies on daily chart, as significantly better than expected Australian July retail sales also contributed to reducing pace of fresh bears.

The price may hold in extended consolidation while 0.6850 pivots hold, with l upticks (under 0.6915, converged 10/55DMA’s) to offer better selling opportunities, for firm break of 0.6850 zone that would generate strong signal of bearish continuation.

Res: 0.6885; 0.6915; 0.6957; 0.6982.
Sup: 0.6841; 0.6802; 0.6789; 0.6719.

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.