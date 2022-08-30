Tue, Aug 30, 2022 @ 16:07 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisAUDUSD Edges Higher Within Symmetrical Triangle; Neutral in Medium-Term

AUDUSD Edges Higher Within Symmetrical Triangle; Neutral in Medium-Term

XM.com
By XM.com

AUDUSD is finding strong support near the short-term ascending trend line and the 0.6855 barrier, after it spiked towards a new six-week low at 0.6840. The RSI indicator is gaining some momentum, mirroring the market’s bullish behavior over the past couple of days, flagging that a recovery could reemerge in the short-term. The MACD is also moving with weak momentum near its trigger and zero lines.

In case the pair changes its short-term direction to the upside, the bulls will probably challenge the previous top at 0.7010. A break higher, could carry the pair until the upper boundary of the symmetrical triangle near the 200-day SMA and the 0.7135 resistance level. Further up, the area around 0.7280 could be another potential obstacle for upward movements.

Alternatively, more declines may drive the price towards the 0.6855 barrier again before the 26-month low of 0.6680 comes into view. Beneath the latter, the trough of May 2020 at 0.6570 could be another level in focus.

Turning to the medium-term picture, the pair switched to neutral mode after the drop off 0.7280. The 200-day SMA continues to head south, and the market’s outlook might improve further in the medium-term. Yet there is still some way to go for the lines of the symmetrical triangle to meet each other.

Summarizing, AUDUSD maintains a bullish bias in the short-term picture, whereas in the medium-term it holds a neutral profile.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.