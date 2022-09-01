EUR/GBP Breaks Higher

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The euro rallies ahead of an aggressive hike by the ECB. A surge above the daily resistance at 0.8580 may have turned sentiment around after a two-month long correction. 0.8680 at the start of the July sell-off is a major supply area. A bullish breakout may lift offers to the daily resistance at 0.8720. As a bearish RSI divergence shows a loss of momentum in the rally, the pair could be subject to profit-taking and renewed selling pressures. 0.8570 at the base of the latest breakout is the first support in case of a pullback.