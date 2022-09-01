Thu, Sep 01, 2022 @ 08:08 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUS OIL Hits Floor

US OIL Hits Floor

Orbex
By Orbex

WTI crude found support from a larger-than-expected drop in US stockpile. The price met selling pressure in the supply zone around 97.50 and a fall below 93.50 forced short-term buyers to bail out, driving up volatility in the process. 86.50 is a critical floor and its breach would invalidate the recent rebound, leaving the commodity vulnerable to a new round of sell-off. An oversold RSI may lead to some profit-taking, but a rebound could be short-lived as the mood remains cautious. 92.60 is a fresh resistance should that happen.

Orbex
Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.