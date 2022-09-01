US OIL Hits Floor

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

WTI crude found support from a larger-than-expected drop in US stockpile. The price met selling pressure in the supply zone around 97.50 and a fall below 93.50 forced short-term buyers to bail out, driving up volatility in the process. 86.50 is a critical floor and its breach would invalidate the recent rebound, leaving the commodity vulnerable to a new round of sell-off. An oversold RSI may lead to some profit-taking, but a rebound could be short-lived as the mood remains cautious. 92.60 is a fresh resistance should that happen.