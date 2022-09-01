Thu, Sep 01, 2022 @ 08:09 GMT
AUDUSD Dives Near Fresh 6-Week Low

XM.com
By XM.com

AUDUSD is plunging towards a new six-week low at 0.6790, penetrating the symmetrical triangle to the downside. This break is a sign of more losses in the market, confirmed by the technical indicators as well. The MACD is falling below its trigger and zero lines, while the RSI is sloping downwards in the negative region.  

Should weakness extend below the intraday’s low, support to downside movement could initially be detected near the 26-month trough of 0.6680. Clearing that zone, the next stop could be around 0.6570, a tested level in May 2020.

Alternatively, the pair needs to overcome the 0.6855 line to meet a key barrier between the 40- and the 20-day simple moving averages (SMAs) at 0.6915-0.6945. The 0.7010 mark could act as resistance too before a more important battle starts near the 200-day SMA, which overlaps with the 0.7135 barrier.

In the medium-term picture, the sentiment is currently bearish after the price declined below the symmetrical triangle. Otherwise, a jump beyond the 200-day SMA may switch the outlook to positive.

