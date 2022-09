GBPUSD Wave Analysis

GBPUSD broke key support level 1.1800

Likely to test major support level 1.1455

GBPUSD currency pair under the bearish pressure after the earlier breakout of the key support level 1.1800 (low of the previous medium-term impulse wave (3)).

The downward reversal from the resistance level 1.3200 stopped the earlier short-term correction 2.

Given the powerful weekly downtrend – Sterling can be expected to fall further toward the next major support level 1.1455 (former multi-month low from the start of 2020).