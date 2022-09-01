GBPUSD Wave Analysis

GBPUSD broke key support level 1.1800

Likely to test major support level 1.1455

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

GBPUSD currency pair under the bearish pressure after the earlier breakout of the key support level 1.1800 (low of the previous medium-term impulse wave (3)).

The downward reversal from the resistance level 1.3200 stopped the earlier short-term correction 2.

Given the powerful weekly downtrend – Sterling can be expected to fall further toward the next major support level 1.1455 (former multi-month low from the start of 2020).