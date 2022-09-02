Fri, Sep 02, 2022 @ 11:13 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisNZD/USD Continues Lower

NZD/USD Continues Lower

Orbex
By Orbex

The New Zealand dollar softens as risk appetite continues to subside. A bearish MA cross on the daily chart points to an acceleration to the downside. A short-lived bounce to 0.6190 indicates strong headwinds. The bulls would need to reclaim 0.6250 before a sustained recovery could materialise. Otherwise, 0.6060 at July’s low is a critical floor and its breach could trigger a bearish continuation, sending the pair towards the psychological level of 0.6000. 0.6110 is the first resistance where trend followers may look to sell.

Orbex
Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

Gann Swing Charts

Thinking in Probabilities

A Brief Introduction to Forex Basics

Taking Your First Live Forex Trade

How Keeping a Trading Journal Can Help You Boost Performance

Defining A Great Trader

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.