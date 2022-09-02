NZD/USD Continues Lower

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The New Zealand dollar softens as risk appetite continues to subside. A bearish MA cross on the daily chart points to an acceleration to the downside. A short-lived bounce to 0.6190 indicates strong headwinds. The bulls would need to reclaim 0.6250 before a sustained recovery could materialise. Otherwise, 0.6060 at July’s low is a critical floor and its breach could trigger a bearish continuation, sending the pair towards the psychological level of 0.6000. 0.6110 is the first resistance where trend followers may look to sell.