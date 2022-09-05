Mon, Sep 05, 2022 @ 13:42 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisMore Misery for EURUSD ahead of ECB

More Misery for EURUSD ahead of ECB

XM.com
By XM.com

EURUSD opened with a gap lower on Monday to chart a new 20-year low at 0.9877.

The constraining descending line, which connects all the lows from August 2018, continued to buffer downside pressures ahead of Thursday’s ECB policy announcement, but despite that floor, the technical picture cannot detect any buying appetite. The RSI has erased its latest bounce and is heading south again. Likewise, the Stochastics have also pivoted to the wrong side, while the MACD is trying to resume its bearish wave below its red signal and zero lines.

As regards the market trend, there is no improvement here either, with the pair maintaining a series of lower lows and lower highs within the 2022 bearish channel. The negative slope in the simple moving averages (SMA) is backing the bearish direction too.

Should the bears claim the 0.9900 region, the pair could directly descend towards the 2002 limits registered within the 0.9780 – 0.9700 area. A sharper decline could shift all attention to the the channel’s lower boundary at 0.9600. Another disappointment here could see an extension towards the 0.9450 barrier last seen during 2000 – 2001, further worsening the bearish outlook.

In the event of an upside reversal, the 20-day SMA could once again ruin any recovery around 1.0067. Higher, the 50-day SMA and the channel’s upper band both seen within the narrow 1.0156 – 1.0186 territory may defend the negative direction in the market. If they prove fragile this time, the bullish correction could fasten towards the August peak of 1.0367, a break of which is needed to reverse the bearish trend.

Summarizing, the odds have once again shifted in bears’ favor and unless the 0.9900 base stands firm, the sell-off could exacerbate towards the 0.9780 – 0.9700 zone. 

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.