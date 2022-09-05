Gold Price Started a Major Decline from $1,750

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Gold price started a major decline from well above the $1,750 level against the US Dollar. The price traded below the $1,720 support to move into a bearish zone.

It traded as low as $1,688 and recently started an upside correction. There was a move above the $1,700 level and the 50 hourly simple moving average. An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $1,718 level.

The first major resistance is near the $1,725 level. The next main resistance could be near the $1,732 level, above which the price could start another steady increase.

On the downside, an initial support is near the $1,708 level. The next major support is near the $1,700 level, below which the price might decline towards the $1,688 support level in the near term. Any more losses might call for a test of $1,675 on FXOpen.