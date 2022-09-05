Mon, Sep 05, 2022 @ 13:42 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGold Price Started a Major Decline from $1,750

Gold Price Started a Major Decline from $1,750

FXOpen
By FXOpen

Gold price started a major decline from well above the $1,750 level against the US Dollar. The price traded below the $1,720 support to move into a bearish zone.

It traded as low as $1,688 and recently started an upside correction. There was a move above the $1,700 level and the 50 hourly simple moving average. An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $1,718 level.

The first major resistance is near the $1,725 level. The next main resistance could be near the $1,732 level, above which the price could start another steady increase.

On the downside, an initial support is near the $1,708 level. The next major support is near the $1,700 level, below which the price might decline towards the $1,688 support level in the near term. Any more losses might call for a test of $1,675 on FXOpen.

FXOpen
FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
FXOpen is a Forex and Cryptocurrency Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over a decade of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major Forex brokerage company that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers MT4 and MT5 Forex trading with a wide range of trading instruments: 100+ FX, CFDs, Indices and Cryptocurrency pairs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.