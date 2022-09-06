Dow Jones 30 Struggles for Support

Tue, Sep 06, 2022 @ 07:36 GMT
The Dow Jones 30 slips as the Fed’s hike agenda may find comfort in a robust labour market. A quick bounce came to a halt at 32000 which indicates that the pessimistic mood still prevails. A bounce may only sustain itself if the bulls manage to push through the supply zone around 32000. Otherwise, traders may continue to see rebounds as opportunities to sell into strength. 31100 is the immediate support and its breach could send the index to 30550 near July’s lows, at the risk of putting an end to the summer recovery.

