AUD/USD Struggles for Bids

The Australian dollar takes a hit as risk appetite continues to recede across markets despite the RBA’s 50bp hike. A bearish MA cross on the daily chart shows a deterioration in sentiment. A fall below the demand zone near 0.6800 has left the aussie vulnerable. A lack of buying interest may send the pair to the recent lows around 0.6680, which is a critical floor to keep the price afloat in the medium-term. 0.6830 is a fresh hurdle but rebounds have so far been opportunities to sell at a better price.