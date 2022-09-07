Wed, Sep 07, 2022 @ 08:52 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisAUD/USD Struggles for Bids

AUD/USD Struggles for Bids

Orbex
By Orbex

The Australian dollar takes a hit as risk appetite continues to recede across markets despite the RBA’s 50bp hike. A bearish MA cross on the daily chart shows a deterioration in sentiment. A fall below the demand zone near 0.6800 has left the aussie vulnerable. A lack of buying interest may send the pair to the recent lows around 0.6680, which is a critical floor to keep the price afloat in the medium-term. 0.6830 is a fresh hurdle but rebounds have so far been opportunities to sell at a better price.

Orbex
Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.