Wed, Sep 07, 2022 @ 08:53 GMT
UK 100 in Limited Recovery

Orbex
By Orbex

The FTSE 100 struggles as the UK’s finances might over-stretch with the energy crisis. On the daily chart, the index is going sideways between two boundaries 7000 and 7640. A breakout on either side would dictate the next direction in the weeks to come. In the meantime, range trading could be the name of the game. The short-term recovery is heading up to 7380, but 7480 from a faded bounce could be a tough level to crack. On the downside, 7180 is the immediate support and 7050 a major level to test the bulls’ resolve.

