EUR/USD Attempts to Break Out

The euro recoups losses as traders expect a 50bp interest rate increase by the ECB. A bearish MA cross on the daily chart following a brief consolidation shows that the mood remains cautious at best. A failure to hold onto 0.9900 was a reminder of a strong bearish bias. However, a break above the first resistance at 0.9980 is an encouraging sign. The single currency will need a solid catalyst to propel it above the supply zone at 1.0090 and to make a recovery sustainable. Otherwise, the fresh support at 0.9870 could be at risk.

